Valeri scores, adds 3 assists as Timbers stop Dynamo 4-0

By The Associated Press June 23, 2019 2:01 am 06/23/2019 02:01am
Portland Timbers' Brian Fernandez (7) of the Timbers fires a shot past a Houston Dynamo player during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 22, 2019, in Portland, Ore. (Noble Guyon/The Oregonian via AP)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Diego Valeri scored on a penalty kick and added three assists, leading the Portland Timbers to a 4-0 victory over the Houston Dynamo on Saturday night.

Marvin Loria opened the scoring for Portland in the 39th minute, scoring off assists from Jorge Moreira and Valeri.

Valeri converted a penalty kick in the 61st minute and assisted on Brian Fernandez’s goal in the 63rd minute and Jeremy Ebobisse’s score in the 75th.

Steve Clark earned the shutout for the Timbers (5-7-2).

Houston, which had just one shot on goal, slipped to 7-4-3 with the loss.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

