202
Home » Soccer News » Uruguay beats Chile, faces…

Uruguay beats Chile, faces Peru in Copa America quarterfinal

By The Associated Press June 24, 2019 9:13 pm 06/24/2019 09:13pm
Share
Uruguay's Edinson Cavani celebrates scoring his side's first goal against Chile during a Copa America Group C soccer match at Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, June 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Uruguay beat Copa America defending champions Chile 1-0 on Monday to claim the top spot of Group C.

Edinson Cavani’s 82nd minute goal moved Uruguay to seven points and above Chile, which remained with six.

Uruguay will face Peru in the quarterfinals on Saturday, while Chile will play in Sao Paulo against Colombia which has won all three of its matches and is yet to concede a goal in the tournament.

Ecuador and Japan drew 1-1 in the other match of Group C, a result which eliminated both from the tournament.

Cavani scored with a header to the right of Chile goalkeeper Gabriel Arias when more than 58,000 fans at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro were already accepting a goalless result.

It was the striker’s second goal in this year’s Copa America.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Sports
800

NFL News

Recommended
Latest
500

AP College Football Poll

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!