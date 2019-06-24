202
Trump says US soccer star wrong to protest during anthem

By The Associated Press June 24, 2019 10:20 pm 06/24/2019 10:20pm
United States' Megan Rapinoe celebrates after scoring her side's second goal from the penalty spot during the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Spain and United States at Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, France, Monday, June 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he does not think it’s appropriate for a co-captain of the U.S. women’s soccer team to protest during the national anthem.

Megan Rapinoe has described herself as a “walking protest” to Trump’s policies.

Trump told The Hill in an interview Monday that he disagrees with her actions, but loves watching women’s soccer and thinks the players are very talented.

After Rapinoe started kneeling during the anthem, the United States Soccer Federation adopted a policy that requires players to stand during the anthem. Now she stands, but she has been criticized for not singing and putting her hand over her heart like other players.

