Spanish league denies charges about microphone in its app

By The Associated Press June 12, 2019 8:03 am 06/12/2019 08:03am
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 file photo, Javier Tebas, the president of the Spanish La Liga, speaks during the World Football summit in Madrid, Spain. The Spanish soccer league says the country's data protection agency doesn't understand the technology being used on its official app. The league was fined 250,000 euros ($283,000) for using a microphone in its app, but says it will challenge the decision. (AP Photo/Paul White, File)

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish soccer league says the country’s data protection agency doesn’t understand the technology being used on its official app.

The league was fined 250,000 euros ($283,000) for using a microphone in its app, but says it will challenge the decision.

The league says the agency’s charge that the app does not properly warn users that its use can activate the microphone in smartphones is “unjust” and “unfounded.” It says users must twice give their consent for the microphone function to be activated.

It says the technology does not allow the league to record, store or listen to conversations nor identify who is speaking, and says the technology generates an acoustic footprint needed to fight piracy.

