Porto ordered to pay nearly 2 million euros to rival Benfica

By The Associated Press June 7, 2019 2:57 pm 06/07/2019 02:57pm
PORTO, Portugal (AP) — A judge has ordered Porto to pay nearly 2 million euros ($2.2 million) for releasing internal emails obtained from Portuguese rival Benfica.

The club must also return any documents it still possesses related to the case.

Benfica was seeking nearly 18 million euros ($20.2 million) in damages after a Porto media officer systematically released information from the emails two years ago.

Porto said at the time the emails showed a corruption scheme that benefited Benfica.

Porto said Friday it would appeal the judge’s ruling, saying the club only released information the court itself considered to be true.

Benfica released a statement celebrating the decision, which it said protected the privacy of citizens and institutions.

