Meram nets pair, Atlanta United tops Impact 2-1

ATLANTA (AP) — Justin Meram scored his first two goals for Atlanta United, netting the winner in the 83rd minute, in a 2-1 victory over the Montreal Impact on Saturday night.

Meram, who was acquired in a trade with Columbus in early May, was a step off the line when Brek Shea put a touch along the end line on a loose ball that ended on Meram’s foot. The play started as a corner kick and a header sent the ball toward the goal, where a sliding Shea got his foot on it.

Meram got his 40th career goal in the 35th minute when he bent a rocket from outside the box into the far top corner. Atlanta (9-6-2) is 9-3-0 when scoring first.

Montreal (8-8-3), which missed a chance to move into first place in the Eastern Conference, tied it early in the second half. Zakaria Diallo was standing in the box when Harry Novillo sent a low, hard shot toward the corner. Diallo redirected the ball with his knee for his second goal. The Impact only had five shots and that was the only one on target.

