Liverpool celebrates Champions League win with bus parade

By The Associated Press June 2, 2019 5:15 pm 06/02/2019 05:15pm
Thousands of people have welcomed Liverpool back to Merseyside after winning the Champions League as the team paraded the trophy through the city center.

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of fans welcomed Liverpool back to Merseyside as the team paraded its Champions League trophy through the city center on Sunday.

Manager Juergen Klopp and his players flew home to Liverpool John Lennon Airport before boarding an open-top bus emblazoned with the message, “Champions of Europe.”

Holding aloft the European Cup, Liverpool’s players were met by a sea of red as they embarked on a tour of the city center. Huge crowds of Liverpool fans wearing the team’s jersey and flying flags packed out roadsides, chanting and singing in the sunshine.

Liverpool beat Tottenham 2-0 in the all-English final in Madrid on Saturday.

A spokeswoman for Liverpool City Council estimated half a million fans turned out for the victory parade. Merseyside Police later put the number at closer to 750,000.

People crammed the 13-kilometer (8-mile) stretch of the parade route — which took almost 4 hours to cover — some holding inflatable European Cups and letting off smoke canisters.

Klopp sat at the back of the bus, occasionally giving the impression of a teacher on a school outing, but he was far from the party pooper, often jumping out of his seat to give a thumbs-up, a wave or a hearty laugh.

Topics:
