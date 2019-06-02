Jonathan Lewis added to US soccer training camp roster

Colorado forward Jonathan Lewis has been added to the U.S. training camp roster ahead of the CONCACAF Gold Cup, leaving coach Gregg Berhalter to make eight cuts before submitting his final 23-man group on Wednesday night.

CHICAGO (AP) — Colorado forward Jonathan Lewis has been added to the U.S. training camp roster ahead of the CONCACAF Gold Cup, leaving coach Gregg Berhalter to make eight cuts before submitting his final 23-man group on Wednesday night.

Twenty-nine of the players will be in camp ahead of Wednesday’s exhibition against Jamaica at Washington, D.C. Midfielders Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams will miss the match and are expected to report later in June.

Two players on the roster have been sidelined in recent weeks. New York Red Bulls defender Aaron Long has been sidelined since injuring his left hamstring on May 8 and Seattle forward Jordan Morris has been out since hurting his right hamstring on May 15.

The U.S. has another exhibition against Venezuela on June 9 at Cincinnati, then opens its Gold Cup title defense against Guyana on June 18 at St. Paul, Minnesota. It will be the Americans’ first competitive match in 20 months.

They play Trinidad on June 22 at Cleveland and complete group play against Panama on June 26 at Kansas City, Kansas.

San Jose midfielder Jackson Yueill is the only player in camp not eligible for the Gold Cup. He was not on the 40-man preliminary roster.

The updated roster:

Goalkeepers: Sean Johnson (New York City), Tyler Miller (Los Angeles), Zack Steffen (Columbus)

Defenders: Cameron Carter-Vickers (Tottenham, England), Omar Gonzalez (Atlas, Mexico), Nick Lima (San Jose), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal), Matt Miazga (Chelsea, England), Tim Ream (Fulham, England), Antonee Robinson (Everton, England), Walker Zimmerman (Los Angeles)

Midfielders: Michael Bradley (Toronto), Duane Holmes (Derby, England), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Weston McKennie (Schalke, Germany), Djordje Mihailovic (Chicago), Cristian Roldan (Seattle), Wil Trapp (Columbus), Jackson Yueill (San Jose)

Forwards: Jonathan Amon (Nordsjaelland, Denmark), Jozy Altidore (Toronto), Paul Arriola (D.C.), Tyler Boyd (Vitoria Guimares, Portugal), Joe Gyau (Duisburg, Germany), Jonathan Lewis (Colorado), Jordan Morris (Seattle), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen, Germany), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus)

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.