Italy beats Australia 2-1 on Bonansea’s stoppage time goal

By The Associated Press June 9, 2019 9:29 am 06/09/2019 09:29am
VALENCIENNE, France (AP) — Barbara Bonansea scored twice, including the game-winner in stoppage time, as Italy upset Australia 2-1 in the Women’s World Cup on Sunday.

Bonansea got past Australian captain Sam Kerr with a header that caught goalkeeper Lydia Williams off guard in the fifth minute of stoppage time. The Juventus player also had the equalizer in the 56th minute for the 15th-ranked Italians, who are making their first appearance in the World Cup since 1999.

Sam Kerr, playing in her third World Cup, scored her first-ever goal in the tournament in the 22nd minute for the sixth-ranked Matildas. She celebrated by punching the corner flag in a tribute to Australia soccer great Tim Cahill.

