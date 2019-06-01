202
Home » Soccer News » FC Dallas beats Sounders…

FC Dallas beats Sounders 2-1 with 2 own goals

By The Associated Press June 1, 2019 11:52 pm 06/01/2019 11:52pm
Share

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Seattle’s Xavier Arreaga and Brad Smith scored own goals to help FC Dallas end a six-game winless streak with a 2-1 victory over the Sounders on Saturday night.

Arreaga’s deflection of Ryan Hollingshead’s header gave FC Dallas (6-6-3) a 1-0 lead in the 33rd minute. Smith put Michael Barrios’ cross into the back of the net in the 38th to double FCD’s lead.

Raúl Ruidíaz scored in the 65th minute for the Sounders (7-3-5), netting a 20-yard shot with a deflection off defender Matt Hedges.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Other Sports News Soccer News Sports
800

NFL News

Recommended
Latest
500

AP College Football Poll

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!