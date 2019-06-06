England soccer team embarrassed by fan disorder in Portugal

The English Football Association says fans of the country's national soccer team have again become an "embarrassment" after a night of disorder at the UEFA Nations League tournament in Portugal.

LONDON (AP) — Fans of England’s national soccer team have again become an “embarrassment” after a night of disorder at the UEFA Nations League tournament in Portugal, the English Football Association said Thursday.

The FA condemned the supporters who hurled bottles at locals and clashed with police on Wednesday in Porto, where Portugal was playing Switzerland.

“Anyone responsible for these disturbances cannot be seen as true England supporters and are not welcome in football,” the FA said in a statement. “They are an embarrassment to the team.”

Fans also sang about World War II and the Irish Republican Army.

Portuguese authorities said two British citizens were detained after a few altercations that were quickly contained by police. They said two officers were injured.

England will play the Netherlands on Thursday in Guimaraes, where there were no reports of fan disorder a few hours before the game.

Fearing trouble in Portugal, the FA launched a video campaign targeted at fans with the message “Don’t Be That Idiot.”

