Cristiane’s hat trick give Brazil 3-0 win over Jamaica

By The Associated Press June 9, 2019 1:48 pm 06/09/2019 01:48pm
Cristiane scored all three goals and Brazil spoiled Jamaica's first-ever Women's World Cup match with a 3-0 victory on Sunday.

The veteran forward’s goal in the 64th minute for the hat trick came on a free kick that curled just under the crossbar. She also scored in the 15th and 50th minutes for the Brazilians, who were playing without star Marta. The six-time women’s world player of the year was ruled out of the match because of a left thigh injury.

Brazil stopped a nine-game losing streak that began with a 4-1 defeat to the U.S. last Aug. 2.

The loss could have been worse for the Reggae Girlz, but goalkeeper Sydney Schneider stopped Andressa’s penalty kick in the 38th minute. The save prompted countryman Usain Bolt to tweet “Yes mi keeper.” Jamaica is the first Caribbean nation to play in the Women’s World Cup.

It is Brazil’s first hat trick in a World Cup since 1999. Cristiane is the ninth player overall to score 10 career World Cup goals; Marta holds the record with 15.

Topics:
brazil jamaica Other Sports News Soccer News Sports women's world cup world cup
