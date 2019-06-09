202
Brazil routs Honduras 7-0 ahead of Copa America

By The Associated Press June 9, 2019
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil routed 10-man Honduras 7-0 Sunday in a show of strength in its last warmup match ahead of the Copa America tournament.

There was little Honduras could do in Porto Alegre on Sunday against a confident Brazilian team, led by veteran Dani Alves.

Brazil shrugged off the disruption caused by the loss of star player Neymar. He injured his right ankle in Brazil’s friendly against Qatar on Wednesday in his first major public appearance since a woman accused him of rape at a Paris hotel on May 15. Neymar has denied any wrongdoing.

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus scored two goals against Honduras, including the opener after only six minutes. Thiago Silva, Philippe Coutinho, David Neres, Roberto Firmino and Richarlison also scored.

Honduras midfielder Romell Quioto was sent off in the 28th minute.

Copa America host Brazil plays Bolivia in the tournament opener on Friday. Brazil will also face Venezuela and Peru in Group A.

