202
Home » Soccer News » Spanish police to deploy…

Spanish police to deploy anti-drone system ahead of final

By The Associated Press May 31, 2019 7:14 am 05/31/2019 07:14am
Share

Spanish police will use an anti-drone system ahead of Saturday's Champions League final in Madrid.

MADRID (AP) — Spanish police will use an anti-drone system ahead of Saturday’s Champions League final in Madrid.

Authorities said Friday the system is aimed at detecting drone activity near the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, which will host the final between Liverpool and Tottenham. The command center for the anti-drone system will be based just outside the 68,000-capacity stadium.

The system includes “neutralizing” actions that will be used if illegal drones are detected in the area.

Police will also use a drone to monitor fan activity near the Metropolitano on Saturday. The drone will carry two cameras, a thermal one and another with a wide-angle lens. Authorities said it will be the first time they will use a monitoring drone in these types of events.

Spanish officials are deploying unprecedented security measures for the final, which has been declared a “high risk” match. More than 4,700 security personnel from several security areas will be involved in the operation.

Authorities expect tens of thousands of English fans in the Spanish capital, including many without tickets or lodging.

Madrid last hosted the Champions League final in 2010, when Inter Milan defeated Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. It also hosted the Copa Libertadores in December, which also was declared a high-risk event.

The South American club final was played at the Bernabeu after being moved from Argentina because of fan violence. It prompted heavy security measures because of the presence of many rival Argentine fan groups in Madrid, though no major problems were reported.

Police said Friday a drone was detected during the final in December, as a user tried to take photos from above the Bernabeu.

FAKE PRODUCTS

Spanish police said they have detained six people and seized 2,000 fake Champions League products that were going to be sold in Madrid ahead of the final.

Police said the ring used a bar near the Bernabeu as its operational and distribution center. The products were imported from Portugal by a Spanish company.

Authorities said 16,000 fake products worth 14,000 euros ($15,500) were seized in Portugal after cooperation with Portuguese police.

The products seized in Spain included fake UEFA logos and brands related to Spanish clubs. They were distributed to street vendors and souvenir stores throughout the Spanish capital.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
champions league Europe News Madrid Other Sports News Soccer News Sports World News
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
Celebrity birthdays June 2-8
Local reporters killed in past year honored at Newseum memorial
30 years ago: Tiananmen Square protests
Today in History: June 4
Tidal Basin added to list of at-risk historic places
Looking back at hurricane damage
June Entertainment Guide
Rare color footage brings D-Day memories alive, 75 years on
Best summer shopping days
2019 local deaths of note
Rolling Thunder's final ride
Best beach towns to retire in US
A possible piece of history under a small Md. cabin
2019 local deaths of note
Ocean City beach guide 2019
Ocean City restaurants
Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island beach guide 2019
Bethany-Fenwick restaurants
Rehoboth, Dewey, Lewes beach guide 2019
Cool cars around $20K
From historic JFK terminal to luxury hotel
Celebrity deaths
2019 Met Gala
30 cheap weekend getaways in the USA
21 most beautiful waterfalls around the world
50 awesome vacation ideas for every type of traveler
Before and after the Notre Dame fire
‘You turn us on and we’re there’: Looking back at 50 years of news on WTOP
The 30 most famous landmarks in the world
10 excellent educational vacations for families