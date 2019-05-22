Sevilla says Caparros won’t stay as coach for next season

Sevilla says Joaquin Caparros will not be the team's coach next season. The Spanish club says Caparros will stay linked to the team but in a different position that will be announced in the future.

The Spanish club says Caparros will stay linked to the team but in a different position that will be announced in the future.

The former sports director has coached Sevilla since replacing the fired Pablo Machin in March, leading the club to a sixth-place finish in the Spanish league and a spot in the Europa League.

Caparros was also in charge of Sevilla for the final stretch of last season after Italian coach Vincenzo Montella was fired.

The 63-year-old Caparros last month announced he was fighting chronic leukemia but could keep working normally at the club.

He coached Sevilla in 241 matches in total, more than any other coach.

