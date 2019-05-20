Scotland hires Steve Clarke as national team coach

The Scottish soccer association says it has hired Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke to coach the country's national team.

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The Scottish soccer association says it has hired Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke to coach the country’s national team.

Clarke’s coaching career includes spells as an assistant to Jose Mourinho at Chelsea, Kenny Dalglish at Liverpool and Ruud Gullit at Newcastle.

The former Chelsea defender was voted the best manager in the Scottish league in back-to-back seasons. Kilmarnock finished fifth and then third under Clarke.

The Scottish association says Clarke, who played six times for Scotland, signed a three-year contract through the 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Scotland, which last reached a major tournament at the 1998 World Cup, made a poor start to its 2020 European Championship qualifying group but is guaranteed a playoff place from Nations League results.

