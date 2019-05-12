202
Home » Soccer News » Roma beats champion Juventus…

Roma beats champion Juventus 2-0 in bid for top 4 spot

By The Associated Press May 12, 2019 5:38 pm 05/12/2019 05:38pm
Share

Roma kept its bid to qualify for the Champions League very much alive with a 2-0 win over Italian champion Juventus in Serie A on Sunday.

MILAN (AP) — Roma kept its bid to qualify for the Champions League very much alive with a 2-0 win over Italian champion Juventus in Serie A on Sunday.

Edin Dzeko set up Alessandro Florenzi for the opener 11 minutes from time and scored himself in stoppage time to seal the result.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a Juventus goal ruled out for offside while both teams also hit the woodwork in an entertaining match in which Roma goalkeeper Antonio Mirante pulled off several impressive saves.

“A great Mirante kept us in the match in the first half but I’m happy with the match,” Roma interim coach Claudio Ranieri said. “We have to continue to believe. Even if not everything depends on us, we have to get to the end with a clear conscience.”

Roma moved back into sixth spot, a point behind fourth-place Inter Milan, which hosts already relegated Chievo Verona on Monday, and three points behind third-place Atalanta.

The top four from Serie A qualify for next season’s Champions League.

AC Milan is above Roma thanks to a better head-to-head record, which is the tiebreaker in Italy.

RELEGATION FIGHT

Udinese and Empoli both got what could prove to be crucial wins in their fight to avoid relegation.

Empoli won 2-1 at Sampdoria for its first away victory of the season, while Udinese beat already relegated Frosinone 3-1.

Empoli remained in the relegation zone but is one point below Genoa and two points below Udinese and Bologna, which hosts Parma on Monday.

Diego Farias and Giovanni Di Lorenzo scored for Empoli before Fabio Quagliarella converted a stoppage-time penalty for his 26th league goal of the season.

The 36-year-old Quagliarella has four more goals than Atalanta forward Duvan Zapata in the race for the top goalscorer award and five more than Ronaldo and AC Milan’s Krzysztof Piatek.

OTHER MATCHES

Torino missed a penalty but fought back to beat Sassuolo 3-2. Sassuolo played more than an hour of the match with 10 men after Mehdi Bourabia was shown a second yellow card for celebrating his goal by half removing his shirt and was sent off.

Andrea Belotti scored twice for Torino, including a stunning overhead kick to win the match, eight minutes from time.

Napoli won 2-1 at Spal.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
champions league juventus Other Sports News Roma Soccer News Sports
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
Comedian Tim Conway dies
Celebrity deaths
Celebrity birthdays May 12-18
Today in History: May 16
Doris Day dies
2019 Met Gala
30 cheap weekend getaways in the USA
2019 local deaths of note
Britain's royal kids
PHOTOS: NC lawyer named Miss USA
Billboard Music Awards
May entertainment guide
Britain's royal kids
21 most beautiful waterfalls around the world
50 awesome vacation ideas for every type of traveler
Queen Elizabeth II turns 93
Caps 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Before and after the Notre Dame fire
Behind the scenes: A peek inside Air and Space Museum’s 7-year renovation
13 spring festivals, events in DC area
DC drops 11 spots in latest U.S. News ‘Best Places to Live’ ranking
‘You turn us on and we’re there’: Looking back at 50 years of news on WTOP
30 best zoos in the US
Cherry blossoms
Meet the 2019 Washington Nationals
The 30 most famous landmarks in the world
10 excellent educational vacations for families
‘Skinny’ on DC-area gym classes
Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup
WTOP gets top-notch new home
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600