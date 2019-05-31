202
River Plate beats Athletico to win Recopa Sudamericana

By The Associated Press May 31, 2019 7:17 am 05/31/2019 07:17am
Argentina's River Plate has won the Recopa Sudamericana with two goals in injury time against Brazil's Athletico Paranaense.

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s River Plate has won the Recopa Sudamericana with two goals in injury time against Brazil’s Athletico Paranaense.

The Recopa is between the champions of the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana.

The trophy is coach Marcelo Gallardo’s 10th, a record for River. The former Argentina international joined in 2014.

Athletico led 1-0 after the first leg in Curitiba last week, and Nacho Fernandez tied the score on aggregate in the 65th minute.

Just when the 62,000 spectators at Monumental de Nunez Stadium thought the game was going to a penalty shootout, Lucas Pratto scored the second a minute into injury time. Pratto also scored in both legs of the controversial Copa Libertadores final last year.

Matias Suarez made it 3-0 four minutes later.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

