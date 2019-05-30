Ramos says he will stay at Madrid despite offer from China

MADRID (AP) — Sergio Ramos says he will stay at Real Madrid despite having a lucrative offer from a Chinese club. Ramos called a news conference on Thursday to announce his decision, saying he is…

MADRID (AP) — Sergio Ramos says he will stay at Real Madrid despite having a lucrative offer from a Chinese club.

Ramos called a news conference on Thursday to announce his decision, saying he is happy at Real Madrid and that money is secondary to him at this point.

The team’s captain said he “would play for free for Madrid” and that he wants to retire with the club.

Ramos said he might consider leaving Real Madrid in the future, though, but only if it was to play for a team that doesn’t compete with the Spanish club.

The 33-year-old defender has played for Real Madrid since the 2005-06 season.

