Monteiro breaks tie in 68th, Philadelphia beats Toronto 2-1

By The Associated Press May 11, 2019 5:32 pm 05/11/2019 05:32pm
Jaimiro Monteiro broke a tie in the 68th minute and the Philadelphia Union beat Toronto FC 2-1 on Saturday.

Monteiro took a pass from Kacper Przybylko and beat goalkeeper Quentin Westberg with a right-footed shot.

Monteiro took a pass from Kacper Przybylko and beat goalkeeper Quentin Westberg with a right-footed shot.

Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia (7-3-2) is 4-0-1 in its last five games, outscoring the opposition 14-3.

The Union opened the scoring in the 25th minute on Chris Mavinga’s own goal. Toronto (5-4-1) tied it on Alejandro Pozuelo’s free kick in the 51st.

Other Sports News philadelphia union Soccer News Sports Toronto FC
