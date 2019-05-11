Man U midfielder Herrera confirms leaving club

Midfielder Ander Herrera confirmed he's leaving Manchester United after its season ends this weekend. Herrera's contract ends this season after five years at United, and he posted a goodbye on the club's Twitter account on Saturday.

Herrera’s contract ends this season after five years at United, and he posted a goodbye on the club’s Twitter account on Saturday.

He was signed from Athletic Bilbao in the 2014 offseason, and helped United win the FA Cup in 2016 and the English League Cup and Europa League in 2017, when he was voted by fans as the United player of the season.

The Spain international has 189 appearances for United, and 20 goals, and is widely reported to be going to Paris Saint-Germain.

“There is red in my heart, I knew it from the first time I played here and in the moment that I started to wear it,” Herrera said in his video tweet.

“I felt special when I heard my name chanted. I felt proud when the fans decided I was part of this incredible history.”

