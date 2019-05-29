202
Home » Soccer News » Lewis volleys home goal…

Lewis volleys home goal in 72nd minute, Rapids tie Union

By The Associated Press May 29, 2019 10:58 pm 05/29/2019 10:58pm
Share

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Jonathan Lewis volleyed home a goal in the 72nd minute and the Colorado Rapids tied the Philadelphia Union 1-1 on Wednesday night in a game delayed nearly an hour because of lightning in the area.

Colorado (2-9-3) got points in a third straight game following an 11-game winless start. Philadelphia (7-4-4) has only lost once in its last eight home games, staying within a point of Eastern Conference leader D.C. United.

Sergio Santos gave Philadelphia the lead in the 26th minute by running past the defense for Jamiro Monteiro’s toe poke and rolling it past goalkeeper Clint Irwin.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Other Sports News Soccer News Sports
800

NFL News

Recommended
Latest
500

AP College Football Poll

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!