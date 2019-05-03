Leipzig lets 2-goal lead slip to draw at Mainz in Bundesliga

Leipzig let a two-goal lead slip away in the second half to draw 3-3 at Mainz in the Bundesliga on Friday, one week after it qualified for the Champions League.

Jean-Philippe Mateta equalized late for Mainz, which fought back after Timo Werner made it 3-1 with his 50th league goal for Leipzig in the 49th minute.

Werner assisted on both first-half goals by Lukas Klostermann before Karim Onisiwo pulled one back in the 43rd minute for Mainz.

“It was a great game from both teams with guards let down,” Mainz coach Sandro Schwarz said. “We had the feeling in the break that we could turn the game around. Once it was 3-2, the energy was back. It could have gone in either direction.”

Like Leipzig, Mainz had nothing but pride at stake, but Moussa Niakhate scored after Werner’s goal and Mateta struck in the 83rd.

Mainz goalkeeper Florian Mueller secured the draw by denying Leipzig captain Willi Orban in injury time.

“We could have scored six goals,” Leipzig coach Ralf Rangnick said. “I’m very happy with my side’s attacking game, but we didn’t stay compact in defense.”

