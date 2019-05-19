Kompany leaving Manchester City after 11 seasons

202
By The Associated Press May 19, 2019 9:29 am 05/19/2019 09:29am
Vincent Kompany says he is leaving Manchester City after 11 seasons.

The Belgium defender announced his decision on his social-media channels on Sunday, a day after captaining City in its FA Cup final win over Watford. That clinched a domestic treble, unprecedented in the men’s game in England.

Kompany joined City in 2008, before the club came under Abu Dhabi ownership and became a major force in the English game.

The 33-year-old Kompany didn’t say what his next move would be.

Topics:
manchester city Other Sports News Soccer News Sports Vincent Kompany
