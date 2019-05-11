202
Home » Soccer News » Héber, Moralez lead NYCFC…

Héber, Moralez lead NYCFC over Galaxy 2-0

By The Associated Press May 11, 2019 6:33 pm 05/11/2019 06:33pm
Share

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Héber Araújo dos Santos and Maximiliano Moralez scored late in the first half and New York City FC beat the LA Galaxy 2-0 on Saturday.

Héber gave City (4-1-6) the lead in the 44th minute, putting back the rebound of Ismael Tajouri-Shradi’s saved attempt. The Galaxy’s Uriel Antuna conceded a hand-ball penalty three minutes later, and Moralez converted from the spot in stoppage time.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s shot hit the crossbar in the 86th minute for the Galaxy (7-4-1). Following the attempt, Ibrahimovic and NYCFC goalkeeper Sean Johnson went to the ground in a brief tussle. Both received yellow cards.

NYCFC has won four of the last five and is unbeaten in seven games.

The Galaxy have lost three in a row.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
LA Galaxy New York City FC Other Sports News Soccer News Sports
800

NFL News

Recommended
Latest
500

AP College Football Poll

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!