Finlay’s goal lifts Minnesota United over Crew 1-0

By The Associated Press May 18, 2019 10:16 pm 05/18/2019 10:16pm
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ethan Finlay scored against his former team in the 70th minute, and Minnesota United held on for a 1-0 win over the Columbus Crew on Saturday night.

Romain Métanire played in a diagonal cross, which Brent Kallman headed back across the 6-yard box, and Finlay was waiting near the far post for the tap-in. Finlay played for Columbus from 2012-17 until he was traded to the Loons (5-4-3).

Darwin Quintero found the net twice in the first half for Minnesota United but was ruled offside both times.

The Crew (5-8-1), who have lost seven of eight, had no shots on target.

