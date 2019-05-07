202
FC Cincinnati fires head coach Alan Koch after slow start

By The Associated Press May 7, 2019 1:56 pm 05/07/2019 01:56pm
CINCINNATI (AP) — FC Cincinnati fired coach Alan Koch on Tuesday after the Major League Soccer expansion team’s 11th first-tier match.

Koch was fired after two wins, seven losses and two draws in which the team scored a league-low eight goals.

Club President Jeff Berding said the team wasn’t reaching its potential. Assistant Yoann Damet will lead the team during a coach search.

Koch was promoted to head coach in 2017 and led Cincinnati to the United Soccer League’s playoffs each of the last two seasons, a key factor in the team’s popularity. His team won the league’s regular season title with 23 wins, three losses and eight draws last year and reached the semifinals. Koch also led the team to the semifinals of the 2017 U.S. Open Cup. His teams had 35 wins, 13 losses and 18 draws during the regular season.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Topics:
Alan Koch FC Cincinnati major league soccer mls Other Sports News Soccer News Sports
