FC Cincinnati ends drought, beating Montreal Impact 2-1

By The Associated Press May 11, 2019 4:13 pm 05/11/2019 04:13pm
CINCINNATI (AP) — Allan Cruz and Fatai Alashe scored Saturday to help expansion FC Cincinnati end a five-game losing streak in interim coach Yoann Damet’s debut, a 2-1 victory over the Montreal Impact.

Cruz broke FC Cincinnati’s 528-minute scoreless drought when he opened the scoring in the seventh minute. Darren Mattocks sent in a cross from the left and Cruz converted off the underside of the crossbar. The scoreless stretch was the sixth longest in MLS history.

Alashe made it 2-0 for FC Cincinnati (3-7-2) in the 62nd minute, tucking it home from the top of the 18-yard box to finish a counterattack. Orji Okwonkwo scored in the 75th minute for the Impact (6-5-2).

The 29-year-old Damet was already the youngest assistant coach in MLS before assuming head coaching duties after the dismissal of Alan Koch on Tuesday.

FC Cincinnati Montreal Impact Other Sports News Soccer News Sports
