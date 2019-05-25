202
Home » Soccer News » Despite double, Bayern coach…

Despite double, Bayern coach Kovac waiting for assurances

By The Associated Press May 25, 2019 6:41 pm 05/25/2019 06:41pm
Share

Niko Kovac is the first to win a domestic double in Germany as a player and coach, yet it may not be enough to keep his job as Bayern Munich coach.

BERLIN (AP) — Niko Kovac is the first to win a domestic double in Germany as a player and coach, yet it may not be enough to keep his job as Bayern Munich coach.

Kovac, whose side defeated Leipzig 3-0 in the German Cup final on Saturday, a week after clinching the Bundesliga title, is yet to be given assurances in public from the club that he will remain in charge, despite bringing a successful end to what had been a testing season.

The pressure and uncertainty appeared to cast a shadow on what was Kovac’s second successive German Cup win – he was Eintracht Frankfurt coach when the side defeated Bayern in the final last year.

“Last year I was leaving the team. This year everything is a little less emotional, no tears, but still, I’m happy,” Kovac said.

“Sometimes I would really wish that things went a little differently. It’s difficult to turn the wheel back. We should all work on it, we’re all human. We should make sure that we get along with each other.”

Kovac, who won the double as a player in 2003, acknowledged the cup win on Saturday was “very important” as “it shows that we have worked well.”

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge was again coy when pressed on the coach’s future.

“At the end of the day we have to get titles. Of course the coach plays a central role,” Rummenigge said. “It was never an issue for us with the term that he has until 2021, that he would simply not be there anymore as coach beforehand.”

___

More AP German soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/Bundesliga and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Bayern Munich Niko Kovac Other Sports News Soccer News Sports
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
Best summer shopping days
2019 local deaths of note
Rolling Thunder's final ride
Today in History: May 29
Celebrity birthdays May 26-June 1
Best beach towns to retire in US
A possible piece of history under a small Md. cabin
2019 local deaths of note
Ocean City beach guide 2019
Ocean City restaurants
Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island beach guide 2019
Bethany-Fenwick restaurants
Rehoboth, Dewey, Lewes beach guide 2019
Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach and Lewes Beach Restaurants
Cool cars around $20K
From historic JFK terminal to luxury hotel
Celebrity deaths
2019 Met Gala
30 cheap weekend getaways in the USA
Britain's royal kids
21 most beautiful waterfalls around the world
50 awesome vacation ideas for every type of traveler
Before and after the Notre Dame fire
‘You turn us on and we’re there’: Looking back at 50 years of news on WTOP
30 best zoos in the US
The 30 most famous landmarks in the world
10 excellent educational vacations for families