Brighton fires manager Hughton after slump in Premier League

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Brighton has fired manager Chris Hughton after barely avoiding relegation from the Premier League. Brighton owner Tony Bloom says in a statement it is “one of the most difficult decisions I…

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Brighton has fired manager Chris Hughton after barely avoiding relegation from the Premier League.

Brighton owner Tony Bloom says in a statement it is “one of the most difficult decisions I have had to make … but ultimately one I have made due to how we struggled in the second half of the season.”

In its second season back in the Premier League, Brighton finished one place and two points above relegated Cardiff after winning only three of its last 23 matches.

On Sunday, Brighton lost to Manchester City, which retained its Premier League title with the 4-1 victory.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.