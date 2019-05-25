202
Bologna beat Napoli late to finish Serie A on high

By The Associated Press May 25, 2019 5:29 pm 05/25/2019 05:29pm
Federico Santander scored a late winner for Bologna to beat Napoli 3-2 in the last round of Serie A on Saturday.

Santander bagged the opening goal as Bologna, in mid-table, led 2-0 by halftime.

Napoli, long guaranteed of finishing runner-up to league champion Juventus, dominated possession by almost two thirds and equalized by the 77th minute.

But Santander came through with another header in the 88th to end Napoli’s four-win streak.

Meanwhile, Frosinone and visiting Chievo played out a goalless draw. The two bottom sides, already relegated, shared 36 fouls.

Chievo, out of the top-flight for the first time in 11 years, won only twice in 38 matches.

