Bayern fan favorites Ribery, Robben to leave this summer

May 5, 2019
MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich has confirmed that fan favorites Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben are to leave the club at the end of this season, with a testimonial game planned for both players in 2020.

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says, “Franck and Arjen are great players. Bayern owes a lot to both of them and will give them a wonderful and emotional farewell. They’ve helped shape Bayern’s most successful decade with fantastic football.”

The 35-year-old Robben had already announced at the end of 2018 that he would be leaving the club this summer, while Ribery, 36, had been hoping to extend his 12-year stay at the club.

Ribery tells the club website, “It won’t be easy to say goodbye, but we must never forget what we’ve achieved together.”

Former France international Ribery scored in Bayern’s 3-1 win over Hannover on Saturday, when Robben also came on as a substitute to make his first appearance after five months out injured.

The Dutch winger said he had no plans to retire just yet: “I love football — I’d like to keep playing.”

