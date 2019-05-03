Atlanta United’s Bello out up to 3 months with thigh injury

Fullback George Bello is expected to miss up to three months for Atlanta United because of a right thigh injury that has plagued the teenager all season.

The 17-year-old Bello was initially hurt in the CONCACAF Champions League opener at Herediano on Feb. 21. He returned 2 1/2 weeks later play 67 minutes for second-tier Atlanta United 2, but hadn’t appeared in a game since then.

Bello rejoined Atlanta United’s first team last week, but the adductor injury cropped up again during a training session Tuesday.

Coach Frank de Boer says surgery is required to repair a torn tendon. Bello will be out for at least two months and might be available for only about the last 10 games of the regular season.

Atlanta (2-3-2) faces Sporting Kansas City on Sunday.

