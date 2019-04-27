202
Timbers beat Toronto FC 2-1 in windy conditions

By The Associated Press April 27, 2019 5:23 pm 04/27/2019 05:23pm
Toronto FC defender Justin Morrow, top, leaps over Portland Timbers defender Jorge Moreira, bottom, during first-half MLS soccer match action at BMO field in Toronto, Saturday, April 27, 2019. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) — Jeremy Ebobisse broke a tie on a diving header in the 70th minute in the Portland Timbers’ 2-1 victory over Toronto FC in windy conditions Saturday.

Bill Tuiloma tied it for Portland (2-5-1) in the 22nd minute on a volley off a corner kick. The Timbers won for the first time at BMO Field.

Jonathan Osorio opened the scoring for Toronto (4-2-1) in the 20th.

