Lyon to play Barcelona for women’s Champions League title

By The Associated Press April 28, 2019 11:27 am 04/28/2019 11:27am
Three-time defending champion Lyon will play Barcelona in the women's Champions League final.

Lyon reached its fourth straight final — and record eighth overall — with a 1-1 draw at Chelsea on Sunday, advancing 3-2 on aggregate. Barcelona made it to its first final with a 1-0 home win against Bayern Munich, advancing 2-0 on aggregate.

Lyon took the lead in England with a 17th-minute goal by Eugenie Le Sommer. Chelsea equalized through Ji So-yun in the 34th but wasn’t able to find the net again to offset its first-leg loss.

Mariona Caldentey gave Barcelona the win in Spain by converting a penalty kick in first-half injury time. The Catalan club held on to victory despite playing about 20 minutes with 10 women as Kheira Hamraoui, who scored the first-leg winner, was sent off for a second yellow card in the 70th.

The match was played in front of a club record 12,764 fans at the Mini Estadi.

The May 18 final will be played in Budapest, Hungary.

