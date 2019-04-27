202
Kacper Przybylko scores, Union tie Whitecaps 1-1

By The Associated Press April 27, 2019 8:25 pm 04/27/2019 08:25pm
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Polish striker Kacper Przybylko scored his first MLS goal to pull the Philadelphia Union even in the 66th minute in a 1-1 tie with the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday.

Making his first start for the Union (4-3-2), Przybylko got past defenders Doniel Henry and Erik Godoy and beat goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau with a low shot. Philadelphia’s Matt Freese made four saves, allowing only Henry’s goal in the 41st minute.

Crepeau made two saves for Vancouver (1-5-3).

