Injured Bailly to miss African Cup for Ivory Coast

By The Associated Press April 29, 2019 10:50 am 04/29/2019 10:50am
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly will miss the African Cup of Nations after damaging a medial ligament in his right knee playing for Manchester United.

United says the center back has been ruled out of its final two games in the Premier League, against Huddersfield and Cardiff, and wouldn’t be available for the June 21-July 19 continental tournament in Egypt.

Making his first appearance in the league since Feb. 3, Bailly was helped off in the second half of United’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Ivorians are in a group with South Africa, Morocco and Namibia in the 24-team African Cup.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

