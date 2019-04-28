202
Frappart is 1st woman to referee match in French top flight

April 28, 2019
AMIENS, France (AP) — Stephanie Frappart became the first woman to referee a match in the French first division when she took charge of the Amiens vs. Strasbourg game on Sunday.

The 35-year-old Frappart had already refereed at second-tier level in France and she will also referee at the women’s World Cup later this year.

The game finished 0-0.

Frappart showed yellow cards to two Strasbourg players in the first half and cautioned one player from each side late in the second half.

