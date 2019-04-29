202
European Cup-winning scorer Chalmers dies at 83

By The Associated Press April 29, 2019 9:01 am 04/29/2019 09:01am
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Stevie Chalmers, who scored the winning goal for Celtic in the 1967 European Cup final, has died. He was 83.

The Scottish team described Chalmers as “the man who scored the most important goal in the club’s history.”

Chalmers scored in the 85th minute in the 2-1 comeback victory over Inter Milan in Lisbon.

The cause of death was not announced. His death comes only days after Billy McNeill, the captain of the “Lisbon Lions” team, also passed away.

“The Celtic Family is once again mourning the loss of a club legend,” the team said.

Chalmers survived tuberculosis meningitis at the age of 20 and went on to score 231 goals for the club in 406 appearances from 1959-71.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

