Chelsea’s Rudiger out for rest of season with knee injury

By The Associated Press April 30, 2019 3:47 pm 04/30/2019 03:47pm
Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku, right, has a shot blocked by Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, left, and Antonio Rudiger during their English Premier League soccer match at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Sunday, April 28, 2019. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger will miss the rest of the season after having knee surgery.

Chelsea said the Germany international underwent surgery on his left knee meniscus on Tuesday after being injured during this weekend’s 1-1 Premier League draw at Manchester United.

The club said “he will miss the rest of this campaign and will rehab over the summer to be back early next season.”

The injury rules him out Chelsea’s last two Premier League games and remaining Europa League campaign, with the London club set to face Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of the semifinals on Thursday.

Chelsea is fourth in the Premier League with two games to go, two points ahead of Arsenal in the fight for the final Champions League spot.

