Arsenal wins Women’s Super League in England

By The Associated Press April 28, 2019 10:52 am 04/28/2019 10:52am
Arsenal players celebrate winning the FA Women's Super League at full time, at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton, England, Sunday, April 28, 2019. Arsenal Women became English champion for the first time since 2012 on Sunday. The team beat Brighton 4-0 in front of a record crowd of 5,265 fans at the Amex Stadium to clinch the Women's Super League title. (Mark Kerton/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal Women became English champion for the first time since 2012 on Sunday.

The team beat Brighton 4-0 in front of a record crowd of 5,265 fans at the Amex Stadium to clinch the Women’s Super League title.

It was Arsenal’s 15th top-flight title, and third in the WSL era that started in 2011.

