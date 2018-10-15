202
Home » Soccer News » UEFA raises women's soccer…

UEFA raises women’s soccer funding for member federations

By The Associated Press October 15, 2018 6:54 am 10/15/2018 06:54am
Share

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA is giving more money to its 55 member federations to invest in women’s soccer.

The governing body of European soccer says a 50 percent raise will give national federations 150,000 euros ($174,000) each year from the Women’s Football Development Program starting in 2020.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin says “the potential for women’s football is limitless.”

The funding is part of UEFA’s pledge to the (hashtag)WhatIf campaign created by the not-for-profit group Women in Football .

UEFA says it is “determined to increase the number of qualified females through its Women’s Coach Development Project.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Sports
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500