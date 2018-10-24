202
MLS to add jersey sleeve advertisements in 2020

By The Associated Press October 24, 2018 3:38 pm 10/24/2018 03:38pm
NEW YORK (AP) — In a sign of the times, Major League Soccer is adding more advertising on its uniforms.

The league said Wednesday it has approved the sale of 2½-by-2½-inch sponsored sleeve patches on jerseys starting with the 2020 season. They will replace the league logo on the right sleeve.

Only teams that have primary sponsors on the front of jerseys may sell the sleeve logos. Approval was given to a four-year pilot program.

England’s Premier League began sleeve ads during the 2017-18 season.

