Scotland qualifies for Women’s World Cup for first time

Scotland qualified for the Women’s World Cup for the first time with a 2-1 victory over Albania on Tuesday.

Jane Ross scored the second goal that sealed top spot for Scotland in European qualifying Group 2 above Switzerland.

Germany, Norway and Sweden also qualified on Tuesday for the finals next year.

Fifteen of the 24 slots have been filled for the June 7-July 7 tournament in France.

France was also the host when Scotland’s men last qualified for a major tournament, going out in the group stage of the 1998 World Cup.

