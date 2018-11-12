202.5
Home » Science News » Cargo mission to space…

Cargo mission to space station is set to launch this week

By The Associated Press November 12, 2018 6:04 am 11/12/2018 06:04am
Share
In this handout provided by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), The Orbital ATK Antares rocket, with the Cygnus spacecraft onboard, launches from Pad-0A on November 12, 2017 at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Wallops Island, Virginia. (Courtesy Bill Ingalls/NASA via Getty Images)

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. (AP) — An unmanned cargo rocket is scheduled to blast off this week from Virginia’s coast to the International Space Station.

The Daily Press reports that the launch is scheduled for shortly before 5 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 15 at the spaceport on Wallops Island along the Eastern Shore. The unmanned Cygnus cargo craft will carry 7,500 pounds of groceries, hardware and research.

One of the science experiments onboard will explore how the universe formed from stardust. Another will explore the pathology of Parkinson’s disease. And yet another involves the sustainable fabrication and repair of plastic materials on lengthy space missions.

NASA TV will stream the launch on its website beginning at 4:15 a.m. Visitors will be able to watch the launch from the NASA Wallops Visitor Center grounds and bleachers.

___

Information from: Daily Press, http://www.dailypress.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
eastern shore international space station iss Local News nasa Science News space Virginia wallops island
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500