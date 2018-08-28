202
Home » Science News » Va. scientists study Vikings'…

Va. scientists study Vikings’ response to climate change

By The Associated Press August 28, 2018 6:01 am 08/28/2018 06:01am
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Scientists are studying ancient Vikings to better understand how humans react to climate change.

William & Mary said in a statement Monday that one of its geologists is studying some islands in Norway.

Nick Balascio is part of a larger team of researchers hoping to reconstruct human activity patterns during the Iron Age. They’re focused on the Lofoten Islands, which are located above the Arctic Circle.

The region had experienced a drop in sea levels, forcing some Vikings to relocate harbors and abandon boathouses. Balascio said the research is a good reminder that humans have been dealing with climate change for a long time.

The team that Balascio is part of includes William & Mary students as well as people from Columbia University, Tromsø University and the Lofotr Viking Museum.

