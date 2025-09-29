Iraqi court sentences man to life in prison for trafficking fighters to Russian army in Ukraine

BAGHDAD (AP) — An Iraqi man has been sentenced to life in prison for human trafficking after he recruited Iraqis…

BAGHDAD (AP) — An Iraqi man has been sentenced to life in prison for human trafficking after he recruited Iraqis to fight for Russia against Ukraine, court officials said Monday.

The Najaf Criminal Court said in a statement that the convicted man had “formed groups and sent them to fight in foreign countries in exchange for financial compensation” and that the verdict was issued based on Iraq’s anti-human trafficking law.

Iraqi judicial official and a senior security official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment, said the man, who they identified as Risan Falah Kamel, was convicted of recruiting fighters and sending them to fight on the Russian side.

Foreign fighters have joined both sides in the war that began with Russia’s invasion in 2022.

Earlier this year, Ukrainian officials said that significant numbers of Chinese nationals were fighting for Russia’s invading army and that they had gathered detailed intelligence on more than 150 mercenaries Moscow allegedly recruited through social media. China denied the allegations.

American and South Korean officials also say that North Korea has sent thousands of troops and ammunition to help Russia on the battlefield.

Ukraine officials said early on in the war that over 20,000 people from 52 countries had come to Ukraine to help it defend itself against Russia’s aggression. Ever since, the numbers of foreign fighters in the ranks of the Ukrainian military have been classified.

Last year, Russia military captured a British national fighting with Ukrainian troops who had occupied part of Russia’s Kursk region.

