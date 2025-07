KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities say a Russian drone and missile attack on Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, killed a number…

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities say a Russian drone and missile attack on Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, killed a number of people, including a 6-year-old boy, and wounded dozens of others. A large part of a nine-story residential building collapsed after it was struck.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.