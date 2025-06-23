The Latest: Ceasefire status is unclear after Israel reports continued missiles from Iran

Israel warned its public to take shelter after detecting missile launches from Iran early Tuesday. The launches came after 4…

Israel warned its public to take shelter after detecting missile launches from Iran early Tuesday. The launches came after 4 a.m. local time in Tehran, the time Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran would stop its attacks if Israel ended their airstrikes.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on social media Monday that Israel and Iran have agreed to a “complete and total ceasefire” to be phased in over 24 hours. It is unclear yet how the latest developments will impact possible ceasefire agreements.

Here is the latest:

At least 3 killed and 8 injured in latest Iranian barrage, Israel says

Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue services said at least three people were killed and eight injured in the early morning barrage. A residential building in Israel’s south sustained heavy damage, emergency responders said.

Waves of missiles sent Israelis across the country to bomb shelters for almost two hours Tuesday morning.

Israel warns of third Iranian missile barrage

Israel had again signaled people could leave their shelters, suggesting the second Iranian barrage of missiles had finished, before warning of a third barrage early Tuesday morning.

At least 1 missile interception seen over Jerusalem

In the first Iranian barrage, at least one missile interception could be seen in the sky over Jerusalem.

Israel says another barrage from Iran is on its way

The public was urged to return to shelters.

Alerts and sirens in Israel

Alerts began going off on mobile phones in Israel, and sirens sounded in areas ahead of the missile barrage’s arrival.

Israel’s military warns public that Iran has launched missiles towards it

The launch came after a promised Iranian halt to fire at 4 a.m. local time Tehran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran would halt its fire if Israel stopped its airstrikes. It’s unclear what the detected missile launch would do for that timeline.

Trump communicated directly with Israeli prime minister to secure ceasefire, White House official says

Trump communicated directly with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to secure the ceasefire, according to a senior White House official who insisted on anonymity to discuss the Monday talks.

Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff communicated with Iranians through direct and indirect channels.

The White House has maintained that the Saturday bombing by the U.S. on Iran helped get Israel to agree to the ceasefire and that the Qatari government helped to broker the deal.

Iran’s foreign minister said Iran would stop its attacks if Israel would, though it’s unclear what role Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s leader, played in the talks as he had said on social media that he would not surrender.

Significance of Trump’s name for the Israel-Iran war

On social media, Trump called the war between Israel and Iran the “12 Day War.” That recalls the 1967 Mideast war, known by some as the “Six Day War,” in which Israel fought a group of Arab countries including Egypt, Jordan and Syria.

Trump’s reference carries emotional weight for the Arab world, particularly Palestinians.

In the 1967 war, Israel captured the West Bank and east Jerusalem from Jordan, the Gaza Strip and the Sinai Peninsula from Egypt, and the Golan Heights from Syria. Though Israel later gave back the Sinai to Egypt, it still holds the other territories, setting the stage for decades of conflict that continue to reverberate today.

Qatar Airways resumes its flights

Qatar had shut down its airspace over the Iranian attack on Al Udeid Air Base.

Flight-tracking data showed commercial aircraft again flying in Qatari airspace early Tuesday, signaling the capital believed the threat on the energy-rich nation had passed.

Israeli airstrikes targeted Iran’s capital up until 4 a.m. local time

Intense Israeli airstrikes targeted Tehran and other areas up until 4 a.m. local time. Israel in other conflicts typically steps up its strikes just before ceasefires take effect.

Tehran will stop its attacks if Israel does by 4 a.m., Iran’s foreign minister says

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says Tehran will stop its attacks if Israel stops its airstrikes by 4 a.m. local time.

The comment marked the first official remarks by Iran to Trump’s claimed ceasefire between Iran and Israel.

Araghchi sent his message on the social platform X at 4:16 a.m. Tehran time.

“As of now, there is NO ‘agreement’ on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations,” Araghchi wrote. “However, provided that the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no later than 4 am Tehran time, we have no intention to continue our response afterwards.”

Iran warns Ramat Gan

Iran, mirroring the language and maps of the Israeli military, put out a warning telling people in Ramat Gan it would target “military infrastructure” there.

About 250 Americans have been evacuated from Israel, official says

The U.S. has evacuated some 250 American citizens and their immediate family members from Israel by government, military and charter flights that began over the weekend, a State Department official says.

Since June 21, the official says the U.S. has organized seven flights, most of which have to gone to Athens, Greece, but also to Rome, Italy, and Larnaca, Cyprus.

Other Americans, including nonessential embassy staff and their families, have left via land to Jordan and Egypt, while others have departed Israel by ship. The official did not have statistics for those departures, which do not necessarily involve U.S. government assistance.

There are roughly 700,000 American citizens, most of them dual U.S.-Israeli citizens, believed to be in Israel.

No comment from Israel and Iran UN missions

Iran’s mission declined to comment on Trump’s ceasefire post, and the Israeli mission said it had no immediate comment.

Iranian state media has no word on Tehran response

Meanwhile, Iranian media reported ongoing Israeli airstrikes, including around Tehran.

White House reposts Trump’s social media post announcing ceasefire

The White House reposted Trump’s social media post announcing a ceasefire between Israel and Iran with a photo of the president holding a red hat that says in all caps, “Trump was right about everything.”

Vance calls Israel-Iran war ‘an important reset moment for the entire region’

Vice President JD Vance says he believes the world will look back at the war between Israel and Iran — and the U.S. bombing of Iran’s nuclear facilities — as “an important reset moment for the entire region.”

Vance appeared on Fox News Channel just minutes after Trump announced a phased-in ceasefire over the next 24 hours.

The vice president says the Trump administration hopes that the Iranians have learned an important lesson: If they want to build a nuclear weapon in the future, “they’re going to have to deal with a very, very powerful American military again.”

Vance says he thinks that will dissuade them not to do it.

Trump suggests full ceasefire will begin at midnight Wednesday

Trump’s social media post says the 24-hour phased-in ceasefire will begin at approximately midnight Tuesday EST, giving the two countries six hours to have “wound down and completed their in progress, final missions.”

At that point, he said, Iran will cease attacks, and 12 hours later, Tuesday at noon EST, Israel will also stop strikes, and after 12 more hours “the War will be considered, ENDED!”

Trump says Iran and Israel will have a phased-in ceasefire over 24 hours

U.S. President Donald Trump said on social media that Israel and Iran have agreed to a “complete and total ceasefire” to be phased in over 24 hours.

Trump said on Truth Social that the ceasefire would bring an “Official END” to war, a major change in the hostilities that follows a U.S. strike over the weekend on three Iranian nuclear sites.

“On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, “THE 12 DAY WAR,” Trump posted.

US lifts ‘shelter in place’ warning for Americans in Qatar

The State Department has lifted the “shelter in place” warning to Americans in Qatar that it issued earlier Monday ahead of Iranian missile launches at a US military base there in retaliation for weekend U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

The embassy in Doha, which had also instructed official personnel to stay inside, revoked the guidance in a statement issued late Monday afternoon Washington time after nearly all of the missiles were intercepted and Iran signaled there would be no more.

It noted that Qatari airspace, which had been closed earlier, remained closed and that the security situation in the country could change rapidly.

Russia, China and Pakistan seek UN resolution condemning US strikes on Iran and calling for ceasefire

The draft Security Council resolution, circulated to its 15 members for comments and obtained by The Associated Press, is almost certain to be vetoed by the U.S. in its present form. It could be changed in negotiations.

It “condemns in the strongest terms the attacks against peaceful nuclear sites and facilities” in Iran under safeguard by the U.N. nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The draft also calls for “an immediate and unconditional ceasefire” in the Israel-Iran conflict, urgent protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, and a diplomatic solution to Iran’s nuclear issue that guarantees its “exclusively peaceful nature” in exchange for the lifting of unilateral and multilateral sanctions against Iran.

Qatar says one of 19 missiles fired by Iran impacted the base but caused no casualties

Iran fired 19 missiles at the base in Qatar, and one impacted the facility but caused no casualties, a Qatari military officer said late Monday.

Maj. Gen. Shayeq Al Hajri told reporters that seven missiles were fired from Iran and all were intercepted over the water between the two countries by Qatari air defenses. Iran then fired 12 more missiles and 11 were intercepted over Qatari territory, but one hit the U.S. base, Al Hajri said.

It was not immediately clear how much damage was caused by the missile.

The number of missiles differed from a figure given by Trump, who said 14 missiles were fired, 13 were knocked down and one was “set free” because it posed no threat.

Trump says Iran gave US advanced warning of attacks on base in Qatar

President Trump said Iran warned the U.S. before its missile strike Monday on an American air base in Qatar.

“I want to thank Iran for giving us early notice, which made it possible for no lives to be lost, and nobody to be injured,” Trump wrote on social media.

The president expressed hope that the missile would be the end of Iranian retaliation for U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

“Most importantly, they’ve gotten it all out of their ‘system,’ and there will, hopefully, be no further HATE,” he said.

No attack on US base in Iraq, senior US military official says

A senior U.S. military official said that earlier reports of a missile launched at a base housing American forces in Iraq on Monday were a false alarm.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to comment publicly, said that “debris from a malfunctioning Iranian missile targeting Israel targeted an alert” of an impending attack on the Ain al-Assad base housing U.S. troops in western Iraq.

“There was no attack on the base,” he said.

An Iraqi security official said earlier that the Iraqis had been informed by U.S. officials that missiles had been launched toward the base, but that no missiles ever arrived.

Former Israeli security adviser says Iran likely safeguarded enriched uranium

Yaakov Amidror, a former Israeli national security adviser, said the Iranians may have moved it from the heavily-fortified Fordo facility in anticipation of the U.S. attacking it.

Enriched uranium held at the facility was also likely held in “big strong cannisters” and could potentially be retrieved by Iranians if it survived the bombardment. Uranium in the process of being enriched would have been destroyed by in the bombing, Amridror added.

“I believe that the Iranians were smart enough not to be in the middle of any process, but all the uranium which had been in Fordo was kept in canisters, so it will not (be destroyed),” Amidror told reporters Monday. “The main concerns of Israel now is the enriched uranium still in the hands of the Iranians.”

The Strait of Hormuz is a vital route for oil. Closing it could backfire on Iran

The war between Israel and Iran has raised concerns that Iran could retaliate by trying to close the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most important oil chokepoint, due to the large volumes of crude that pass through it every day.

The U.S. military’s strike on Iran has raised questions about how its military might respond.

The Strait of Hormuz is between Oman and Iran, which boasts a fleet of fast-attack boats and thousands of naval mines as well as missiles that it could use to make the strait impassable, at least for a time.

About 20 million barrels of oil per day, or around 20% of the world’s oil consumption, passed through the strait in 2024. Most of that oil goes to Asia.

If Iran blocked the strait, oil prices could shoot as high as $120-$130 per barrel, at least temporarily, said Homayoun Falakshahi, head of crude oil analyst at Kpler, in an online webinar Sunday.

That would deal an inflationary shock to the global economy — if it lasted. Analysts think it wouldn’t.

▶ Read more about the waterway and its impact on the global economy

UN chief presses for return to diplomacy in Israel-Iran conflict

Secretary-General Antonio is publicly and privately “being supportive of any diplomatic efforts that can be restored,” the U.N. spokesman says.

Asked about France and Russia, who have offered to mediate in the U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said there are also other countries: “We’ve seen Oman being very productive in that sense, and I think anyone that can help, should help.”

The secretary-general “has condemned every escalation in this conflict,” Dujarric told U.N. reporters Monday.

“What we need to see is not more missiles going both ways or different ways,” he said. “What we need to see is, as we said, a return to diplomacy.”

He stressed: “The more we see unilateral use of force, the more we see violations of international law, the riskier the region gets.”

US installations in the Middle East

The U.S. military as of early this month about 40,000 servicemembers in the Middle East, many of them on ships at sea as part of a bolstering of forces as tensions rose again in the region, according to the Washington-based Council on Foreign Relations research and policy center.

The U.S. has military sites spread across the region, including in Qatar, Bahrain, Iraq, Israel, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Syria and the United Arab Emirates.

Iraq’s foreign ministry says military options must be avoided

Iraq’s foreign ministry said in a statement Monday that “regional crises can only be resolved through dialogue, resorting to diplomatic channels, and avoiding military options, which only bring further escalation and suffering.”

The statement stopped short of condemning the attack by Iran on a U.S. base in Qatar, but said Iraq is “following with deep concern the dangerous and accelerating escalation in the region.”

Baghdad has close ties to both Washington and Tehran and has attempted to strike a delicate balance between them.

Iraq also announced a complete closure of its airspace. Most of the country’s airspace was already closed due to the ongoing Israel-Iran war, but the airport in the southern city of Basra had been open until Monday.

Trump wants oil producers to pump more crude amid jitters that Iran may close critical shipping lane

Trump on Monday called for the U.S. and other oil-producing economies to pump more oil as crude prices remain volatile following U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Trump urged stepped-up production as the White House sharpened its warnings to Iran against closing the Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil and gas shipping lane, in retaliation for the U.S. strikes on Iran’s nuclear program.

“To the Department of Energy: DRILL, BABY, DRILL!!! And I mean NOW!!!” Trump posted on social media. He added, “EVERYONE, KEEP OIL PRICES DOWN. I’M WATCHING! YOU’RE PLAYING RIGHT INTO THE HANDS OF THE ENEMY. DON’T DO IT!”

▶ Read more about Trump’s call for more oil

Arab league calls Iran’s missile attack ‘unacceptable’

The Arab League chief has expressed his “complete solidarity” with Qatar following Iran’s missile attack, calling it “unacceptable.”

Ahmed Abou-Gheit reiterated his warning about the risks the military escalation poses to the region.

“We remain hopeful that the current confrontation will be contained as soon as possible,” he wrote on X.

Ambiguity around reports of an attack in Iraq

An Iraqi security official told The Associated Press the Iraqis had been informed by U.S. officials that missiles had been launched on Monday toward the the Ain al-Assad base housing U.S. troops in western Iraq. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to comment publicly.

However, he said, the missiles never arrived. No group claimed responsibility for an attack on the base.

A US military official who also spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to comment said there was no confirmed attack on the base in Iraq.

“The only confirmed attack on a US base was in Qatar,” he said.

-By Abby Sewell and Qassim Abdul- Zahra

Turkey’s Defense Ministry says its military units are safe in Qatar

Turkey’s Defense Ministry said Turkish military units in Qatar and Iraq were safe and unaffected by the reported missile attacks on U.S. bases there.

The ministry said all security measures were in place and developments were being closely monitored.

Meanwhile, Turkish Airlines cancelled tonight’s flights to Bahrain, Dammam, Doha, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait and Muscat, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

US confirms missile attack from Iran on US military base in Qatar

A Defense Department official is confirming a missile attack from Iran on a U.S. military base in Qatar but says no casualties have been reported.

The official said Monday that Al Udeid Air Base was attacked by short-range and medium-range ballistic missiles. The U.S. is continuing to monitor the situation, said the official.

The confirmation came soon after Iran acknowledged the missile attacks, saying the attack in Qatar matched the number of bombs dropped by the United States on its nuclear sites over the weekend, signaling its likely desire to de-escalate.

Airports across the Gulf warn of delays and cancellations

Airports across the Gulf are warning of cancelled, delayed and redirected flights, as planes are turning around from the Gulf, according to flight data.

Planes are redirecting from the United Arab Emirates based on flight paths and air traffic control audio, according to a post on X from Flightradar24, which tracks real-time air traffic.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council says targets in Qatar were far from residential areas

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council in a statement said: “The base targeted by Iran’s powerful forces was also a significant distance from urban facilities and residential areas in Qatar.”

It added: “This action posed no danger to our friendly and brotherly nation of Qatar and its honorable people. The Islamic Republic of Iran remains committed to preserving and continuing its warm and historic relations with Qatar.”

Iran says its missile attack on Qatar matched number of bombs dropped by the US

Iran said its Monday night missile attack on Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar matched the number of bombs dropped by the United States on its nuclear sites this weekend, signaling its likely desire to deescalate.

Iran made the announcement via a statement from its Supreme National Security Council after the attack, which Qatar said caused no injuries.

Iran also said it targeted the base because it was outside of populated areas.

Qatar condemns attack by Iran

Qatar Foreign Ministry condemned the attack on Al Udeid base by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards calling it “a flagrant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty, its airspace, and international law.”

The ministry added that the continuation of such military activities endangers security and stability of the region.

“We call for an immediate end to all military activities,” Qatar’s foreign ministry said.

Qatar’s Defense Ministry says Iranian strikes on the gas-rich nation did not inflict any casualties.

The ministry added that Qatari forces took part in intercepting Iranian missiles that were directed toward the Al Udeid base that houses U.S. troops.

It added that Qatar’s airspace is now safe.

Qatar said there’s no casualties after Iran’s attack on the Al Udeid Air Base

The quick statement from Qatar Foreign Minister spokesman Majed al-Ansari said that the energy-rich nation “condemns the attack that targeted Al Udeid Air Base by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.”

“We reassure that Qatar’s air defenses successfully thwarted the attack and intercepted the Iranian missiles,” it added.

Qatar said it would push for diplomatic efforts for “a serious return to the negotiating table and dialogue.”

Al Udeid is also home to the Combined Air Operations Center, which provides command and control of airpower across the region as well as the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing, the largest expeditionary wing in the world.

Iran launched a missile attack on US forces at Qatar’s Al Udeid Air Base, retaliating for the American bombing of its nuclear sites

Iran said Monday night it attacked American forces stationed at Qatar’s Al Udeid Air Base.

It made the announcement on state television as martial music played. A caption on screen called it “a mighty and successful response by the armed forces of Iran to America’s aggression.”

The attack came shortly after Qatar closed its airspace as a precaution amid threats from Iran.

White House monitoring reported Iranian strikes on US base in Qatar

The White House and Pentagon aware of, and closely monitoring, the potential threats to Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, according to a senior administration official. The official was not authorized to comment publicly.

Iran did not immediately acknowledge the attack

However, its President Masoud Pezeshkian wrote on the social platform X just before the attack: “We neither initiated the war nor seeking it. But we will not leave invasion to the great Iran without answer. With all our being, we will stand by security of the beloved nation and will answer any wound on body of Iran resorting to faith, wisdom and determination. People! God takes care of us.”

Explosions seen and heard in skies over Qatar

Explosions boomed in Qatar on Monday night as witnesses said they saw what appeared to be missiles in the skies over the country.

There was no immediate acknowledgment from Qatari authorities of the possible attack.

It came as Qatar closed its airspace amid Iranian threats to retaliate against the United States over its bombing of three Iranian nuclear sites early Sunday.

Qatar Foreign Ministry says the airspace closure is a precautionary measure

“This is part of a series of precautionary measures taken in response to recent developments in the region,” Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on its state-run Qatar News Agency.

“Authorities are closely and continuously monitoring the situation, assessing developments in coordination with regional and international partners, and will provide the public with updated information in a timely manner through official channels,” it added.

Qatar, home to the Al Jazeera satellite news network, also hosted the 2022 FIFA World Cup and has begun in recent years to mend its relations with other Gulf countries after a diplomatic crisis saw it cut off for years in President Donald Trump’s first term.

Qatar’s airspace closure comes after US Embassy alert

The U.S. Embassy in Qatar issued an unexplained alert on its website in the afternoon telling Americans in the energy-rich nation to “shelter in place until further notice.”

The embassy did not elaborate and did not respond to multiple requests for comment from The Associated Press on the message. The British Embassy issued a similar warning hours later, without elaborating.

Initially, Qatar downplayed the warning. But Monday night, it issued the extraordinary order to shut its busy airspace.

Qatar, across the Persian Gulf from Iran, is home to Al Udeid Air Base, which hosts the forward headquarters of the U.S. military’s Central Command. Iran has threatened American forces at Al Udeid in the past, but not after Sunday’s strike — though state television has mentioned American bases in its broadcasts.

Qatar maintains diplomatic relations with Iran and shares a massive offshore natural gas field with Tehran.

Trump questions ex-Russian president, suggesting some countries could give nuclear warheads to Iran

Trump is casting doubt on former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev’s suggestions that “a number” of countries were considering supplying Iran with nuclear warheads.

“Did he really say that or, is it just a figment of my imagination? If he did say that, and, if confirmed, please let me know, IMMEDIATELY,” Trump posted on his social media site.

The president also questioned Medvedev’s authority compared to Russian President Vladimir Putin, writing that the threat of nuclear attack “should not be treated so casually. I guess that’s why Putin’s ‘THE BOSS.’”

Trump ended his message with an implicit threat. He said U.S. bombing might displayed in Iran over the weekend could pale in comparison to the lethal force of “our nuclear submarines.”

Qatar closes its airspace

Qatar has closed its airspace amid Iran’s retaliation threats against the United States.

Qatar made the announcement through its foreign ministry. It called the decision temporary. It comes after the U.S. and United Kingdom urged their citizens to shelter in place there. Qatar is home to a major base for U.S. forces.

Qatar is home to Qatar Airways, a major regional carrier for East-West travel.

EU foreign policy chief urges Iran not to close Strait of Hormuz

The European Union’s top diplomat has called on Iran to not close the Strait of Hormuz, a vital corridor for energy supplies.

Kaja Kallas spoke to journalists after a meeting of the EU’s 27 foreign ministers. She said closing the strait would have “a huge impact also for the broader trade in the world.”

She also said that in talks with the United States and regional actors, “everybody is concerned of the same thing, which is the spillover effect” of violent instability in the Middle East.

New Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon

State media in Lebanon says Israel has carried out airstrikes in parts of the country’s south, including the Hezbollah stronghold of Apple province. There is no immediate word on casualties.

Monday’s airstrikes were more intense than the usual, near-daily ones that Israel has carried out since a ceasefire ended its 14-month war with Hezbollah in November. Israeli’s military says it struck rocket launchers and an arms depot for Hezbollah.

One Iranian describes rationing and some fear

An Iranian who fled Tehran says bakeries and gas stations have been rationing supplies and struggling to keep up with people’s fears.

“Some people spent a night sleeping in the pump station lines until it was their turn,” the 38-year-old told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity out of safety concerns.

He said they heard explosions Monday targeting the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard headquarters, which he said was in the area in Karaj.

Thousands of Afghans leaving Iran every day

The United Nations estimates that 10,000 Afghans have been returning home from neighboring Iran every day for the past few days.

The U.N. special envoy for Afghanistan tells the U.N. Security Council that communities and the country’s Taliban rulers “have made huge efforts to absorb returnees.” But Roza Otunbayeva says that “without international assistance, there are limits to safe, orderly and peaceful returns.”

Toppled Iranian shah’s son offers to take power

The son of Iran’s last shah has offered to take over the Iranian leadership and lead the country’s transition to democracy.

Reza Pahlavi told a news conference in Paris that the ″regime is defeated, teetering, on the edge of collapse.’′ He claimed he doesn’t seek political power but wants to “help our great nation navigate through this critical hour towards stability, freedom and justice.’’

Pahlavi left Iran at age 17 soon before the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Many Iranians have bitter memories of repression under his father’s reign as shah. Others might reject Pahlavi over his outreach to Israel.

Several large Iranian opposition groups are based abroad but they are not united, and it’s unclear how much support any of them has inside the country.

Israel warns Iranians of attacks over ‘the coming days’

Israel’s military is warning Iranians it will continue to attack military sites around Tehran over “the coming days.” The military issued the warning on social media, though Iranians are struggling to access the outside world because of an internet shutdown in the country.

The warning says “we ask you to stay away from weapons production centers, military bases and security institutions affiliated with the regime.”

Iran has criticized the warnings as a way to scare its public. However, the Israelis have carried out strikes after their warnings multiple times in the war.

Hezbollah indicates it won’t join the war between Israel and Iran

The leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah indicates that the group will not join the war between Iran and Israel for now. Naim Kassem spoke in his first public comments since the U.S. inserted itself into the war on Sunday. He says his group is ready to back any decision taken by the Lebanese state to force Israel to stop the war.

He also tells the Iran-backed group’s Al-Ahad newspaper in a report published Monday that the attacks on Iran will “have a high cost” as the whole region is in danger, and says U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats to kill Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei are a “vile act and a sign of weakness.”

Trump just ‘raising a question’ about regime change

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt says U.S. operations in the Middle East haven’t changed despite Trump raising the possibility of what he called “regime change” in Iran on Sunday.

“The president was just simply raising a question that I think many people around the world are asking,” Leavitt told reporters on Monday.

She added, “if they refuse to engage in diplomacy moving forward, why shouldn’t the Iranian people rise up against this brutal terrorist regime?”

Iran was an ‘imminent threat,’ White House press secretary tells ABC

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told ABC News on Monday morning that Iran was an “imminent threat” and Donald Trump is the “first president with the guts to actually do something about it.”

She was definitive about the outcome of U.S. strikes, saying they “took away Iran’s ability to create a nuclear bomb.”

Leavitt also said the administration has a “high degree of confidence” that enriched uranium was stored at the sites that were attacked by the U.S.

“The president would not have launched the strikes if we weren’t confident in that,” she said.

US Embassy in Qatar urges American citizens to shelter in place

The U.S. Embassy in Qatar issued an alert on its website Monday urging American citizens in the energy-rich nation to “shelter in place until further notice,” although Qatar later said the situation was “stable.”

The embassy did not elaborate, nor did it respond to multiple requests for comment from The Associated Press on the message, which comes as tensions are high in the Middle East after the U.S. bombed Iranian nuclear sites on Sunday.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari later put out a statement saying that advisories from foreign embassies “do not necessarily reflect the existence of specific or credible threats.”

“We would like to reassure the public that the security situation in the State remains stable,” he added.

Putin meets Iranian foreign minister in show of support for Tehran

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in the Kremlin on Monday, calling the U.S. strikes an “absolutely unprovoked aggression” and reaffirming Russian support for Tehran.

“This is an absolutely unprovoked aggression against Iran; (it) has no basis or justification,” Putin said at Monday’s meeting.

“We, for our part, are making efforts to provide assistance to the Iranian people,” Putin said, noting Russia’s “long-standing, good, reliable relations with Iran.”

Araghchi said Russia has always been Iran’s partner in the peaceful nuclear energy sector and played a positive role in negotiations on Tehran’s nuclear program.

“In the sphere of Iran’s nuclear program, Russia has always been a partner for us. It built the Bushehr nuclear power plant,” he said.

Iran says attacks on nuclear facilities damage non-proliferation efforts

Iran’s ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency, Reza Najafi, condemned the “unprecedented act of aggression” against Iranian nuclear facilities by Israel and the U.S. and said that this act “delivered a fundamental and irreparable blow” to the international non-proliferation regime, including the framework of the Non-Proliferation Treaty. Najafi was speaking to reporters at an emergency meeting of the U.N. nuclear watchdog board that addressed the situation in Iran.

Najafi said that Iran reserves its right to self-defense. “As long as the source of the threat persists, the Islamic Republic of Iran will continue to undertake the necessary, resolute and proportionate measures to neutralize it at the time, place and manner of its own choosing.”

Israel strikes Evin Prison and other Iranian targets

Israel’s Defense Ministry said Israel is currently attacking Iranian governmental targets deep inside the Iranian capital of Tehran, including the notorious Evin prison.

Other targets include the security headquarters of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guards, Palestine Square, and the paramilitary Basij volunteer corps, which is a part of the Revolutionary Guard.

Iranian state TV reported on the strike earlier, sharing what appeared to be black-and-white-surveillance footage. Iranian media speculated the strike may be from a drone.

Evin prison is known for holding dual nationals and Westerners often used by Iran as bargaining chips in negotiations with the West.

Political prisoners and those with Western ties are held in specialized units, run by the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, which answers only to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The facility is the target of both U.S. and European Union sanctions.

Russia says it stands ready to assist Iran

Russia is ready to help Iran in various ways, depending on what Tehran requests, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

“Everything depends on what Iran needs,” Peskov said in response to a question at a briefing. “We have offered our mediation efforts. This is concrete.”

Peskov added that Russia has openly declared its stance on the Iran-Israel war, calling it an important form of support for Tehran.

“We have stated our position. This is also a very important manifestation, a form of support for the Iranian side,” he said.

He also noted that Iran has been a recurring subject in recent talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump.

“The topic of Iran itself was repeatedly discussed by the presidents during their recent conversations,” Peskov told reporters.

Iran’s Fordo site was again attacked, Iran state TV says

Iran’s underground enrichment site at Fordo was again attacked Monday, Iranian state television reported.

The report, also carried by other Iranian media, offered no word on damage, nor who launched the assault.

However, Israel has been conducting airstrikes throughout the day in Iran.

The United States launched a major attack Sunday on three Iranian nuclear sites, including Fordo, which required the use of sophisticated bunker-buster bombs.

Tehran experienced some electricity cuts after the Israeli airstrikes in the capital.

Officials in Qom province issued a statement confirming the attack on Fordo, saying there was no immediate danger to the public.

UN nuclear agency says significant damage expected at Iranian underground site

The head of the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog said Monday that “very significant damage” is expected at Iran’s underground facility at Fordo after a U.S. airstrike there this weekend with sophisticated bunker-buster bombs.

Rafael Mariano Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, made the statement in Vienna.

“Given the explosive payload utilized and the extreme vibration sensitive nature of centrifuges, very significant damage is expected to have occurred,” Grossi said.

EU focuses on diplomacy

The European Union is “very much focused on the diplomatic solution” for Iran, the bloc’s top diplomat Kaja Kallas said Monday following U.S. strikes on Iran over the weekend.

“The concerns of retaliation and this war escalating are huge,” Kallas said at the start of a foreign ministers’ meeting in Brussels where Iran has jumped to the top of the agenda.

“Especially closing of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran is something that would be extremely dangerous and not good for anybody,” Kallas said, referring to a maritime route crucial for oil transport.

The EU has been a key player in diplomatic negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program.

Iran has a ‘free hand’ to act against US interests, top general says

Iranian Gen. Abdolrahim Mousavi, the chief of joint staff of armed forces, warned the U.S. on Monday that its strikes gave a “free hand” to Iranian armed forces to “act against U.S. interests and its army.”

Mousavi stressed Iran would not hesitate to do so after the U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites on Sunday.

He described the American attack as violating Iran’s sovereignty, entering the Israeli war on the country and being tantamount to invading the country.

The state-run IRNA news agency reported Mousavi’s remarks.

Trump claims ‘monumental damage’ inflicted on Iranian nuclear sites

Trump asserted on his Truth Social platform that Iran’s nuclear sites sustained “monumental damage” in the American attack, though a U.S. assessment on the strikes is still underway.

“The biggest damage took place far below ground level. Bullseye!!!” he wrote.

U.S. defense officials have said they are working to determine about just how much damage the strikes did.

Iran as well has not said how much damage was done in the attack, though Tehran has not offered any details so far on the strikes it has faced from Israel in its war with that country.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.