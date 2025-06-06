Live Radio
Home » Russia/Ukraine War News » AP PHOTOS: Multiple people…

AP PHOTOS: Multiple people killed and injured by Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv

The Associated Press

June 6, 2025, 5:04 AM

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv early Friday has killed multiple people and injured many others, city mayor Vitali Klitschko said. It was part of a wider overnight assault and the latest in a series of large-scale attacks targeting regions across Ukraine.

Klitschko said search and rescue operations were underway at several locations.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Russia/Ukraine War News | World News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up